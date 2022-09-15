Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published

Tom Brady talks Roger Federer's career following tennis superstar's decision to call it quits

Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis earlier in the day

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes in his sport, so it was only fitting he had some kind words Thursday about the retirement of Roger Federer.

Federer announced his retirement earlier in the day in a letter posted to social media. 

Federer dominated the sport for a long time, winning 103 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 matches.

Brady was asked about the Swiss tennis superstar’s decision to step away.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon July 3, 2022, in London.

Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon July 3, 2022, in London. (Shi Tang/Getty Images)

"Phenomenal. Just a great player. He's just a great competitor, and I think all those guys … We all work so hard, I think. We all do. I'm sure you guys do too. You're at the top of your profession, too. We're all just working hard trying to be the best we can be at it, and he had a great run," Brady said.

EX-NFL QUARTERBACK REVEALS WHY TOM BRADY 'P----S' HIM OFF

Asked about how Federer carried himself throughout his career, Brady said he was "great."

"Always respectful of everybody, and it meant a lot. He cared a lot," Brady said. "He maximized his opportunities. That's all we can all ask of ourselves."

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Mike Evans during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Mike Evans during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Federer will play one more tournament next week, the Laver Cup, while Brady will turn his attention to the New Orleans Saints. Brady hasn’t fared well against the Saints since he joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

"That's probably the thing that jumps out the most: turnovers. They're a very physical team, I think they beat us up, physically. It's just a tough, hard-nosed team. They're well-coached, they've got a lot of good players. They've kind of had a winning organization for a long time. They know how to get the job done," Brady said. 

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during a men's singles quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at Wimbledon July 7, 2021, in London.

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during a men's singles quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at Wimbledon July 7, 2021, in London. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They've got a lot of great core players on both sides of the ball that have been there a long time. It's a tough environment to play, but you've got to go play … you play good teams on the road, you've got to go play well. The last couple times we've played them, we haven't done a great job of that."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.