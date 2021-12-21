Bucs' Tom Brady opens up about viral meltdown, colorful exchange with Saints coach

Just a day after suffering his first shutout since 2006, a much calmer Tom Brady was ready to talk.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went viral after appearing to curse out New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen after throwing an interception in the 9-0 loss on Sunday.

Immediately after the game, Brady said it was "just football" when asked about the exchange, but during Monday's episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, he offered a little more detail into what went down.

"Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries," he said, via NOLA.com . "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players."

Social media erupted when footage from the game’s broadcast appeared to show Brady yelling "Go f— yourself" before heading over to the sideline to then take his frustrations out on a tablet.

The Saints successfully disrupted the veteran quarterback yet again for New Orleans' seventh straight win over the Bucs during the regular season and the fourth since Brady left New England for Tampa Bay in 2020.

"You know, they’ve done well against me," Brady admitted. "They’ve done well against everybody. They’ve got a lot of good players. They’re really well coached. They’re a terrific defense and they play us really well."

Sunday’s loss against the Saints forced the Bucs to wait at least another week to clinch their first division crown since 2007 and Brady wasn't too happy about it.

"Yeah, they’re called the Saints," he said. "I don’t think they’re very saintly. A Saint would have probably let us score once or twice yesterday. So gotta rethink that nickname."