Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Tom Brady, Randy Moss reveal they had a secret meeting prior to becoming teammates in New England

During their first season together in New England in 2007, Brady and Moss connected for a record 23 touchdowns and close to 1,500 yards

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tom Brady and Randy Moss revealed a 15-year-old secret during the fourth episode of the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s "Man in the Arena" docuseries, which is highlighting Brady’s career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There were smiles all around on the Patriots bench after quarterback Tom Brady, left, and wide receiver Randy Moss, front, hooked up for a third quarter 51-yard touchdown pass. 

There were smiles all around on the Patriots bench after quarterback Tom Brady, left, and wide receiver Randy Moss, front, hooked up for a third quarter 51-yard touchdown pass.  (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

During their first season together in New England in 2007, Brady and Moss connected for a record 23 touchdowns and close to 1,500 yards as the Patriots rolled to a perfect record in the regular season before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Moss explained how, months before the duo became teammates in New England, he met Brady by sneaking into the team’s hotel prior to a game against the Vikings in Minnesota.

TEXANS WAIVE ZACH CUNNINGHAM ONE YEAR AFTER SIGNING HIM TO CONTRACT EXTENSION: REPORTS

Randy Moss (81) and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots watch the game from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium Aug. 7, 2008 in Foxboro, Mass.

Randy Moss (81) and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots watch the game from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at Gillette Stadium Aug. 7, 2008 in Foxboro, Mass. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

"That night, I put an outfit on, sneak into the Patriots’ hotel. True story," Moss explained. "Meet Tom Brady for five minutes."

During that interaction, Brady said that Moss told him, "Bro, I want to play with you."

"I’m not the general manager, I’m the quarterback," Brady said during the episode. "I didn’t realize he flew all the way out there to let me know that he wanted to come play together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Randy Moss walk toward the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium at the beginning of their first day of practice in Foxborough, Mass. July 24, 2008.  

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Randy Moss walk toward the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium at the beginning of their first day of practice in Foxborough, Mass. July 24, 2008.   (Photo by Yoon S. Byun/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Brady and the Patriots came away with a 31-7 victory over the Vikings during a "Monday Night Football" matchup that season. Brady added that he was approached by head coach Bill Belichick during the offseason and asked his thoughts on the team trading for Moss.

"Then offseason came, and I got a phone call from Coach Belichick. He was like, ‘What do you think?’ What do I think? I mean, abso-f–king-lutely," Brady said.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com