Tom Brady, Randy Moss reveal they had a secret meeting prior to becoming teammates in New England

Tom Brady and Randy Moss revealed a 15-year-old secret during the fourth episode of the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s "Man in the Arena" docuseries, which is highlighting Brady’s career.

During their first season together in New England in 2007, Brady and Moss connected for a record 23 touchdowns and close to 1,500 yards as the Patriots rolled to a perfect record in the regular season before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Moss explained how, months before the duo became teammates in New England, he met Brady by sneaking into the team’s hotel prior to a game against the Vikings in Minnesota.

"That night, I put an outfit on, sneak into the Patriots’ hotel. True story," Moss explained. "Meet Tom Brady for five minutes."

During that interaction, Brady said that Moss told him, "Bro, I want to play with you."

"I’m not the general manager, I’m the quarterback," Brady said during the episode. "I didn’t realize he flew all the way out there to let me know that he wanted to come play together."

Brady and the Patriots came away with a 31-7 victory over the Vikings during a "Monday Night Football" matchup that season. Brady added that he was approached by head coach Bill Belichick during the offseason and asked his thoughts on the team trading for Moss.

"Then offseason came, and I got a phone call from Coach Belichick. He was like, ‘What do you think?’ What do I think? I mean, abso-f–king-lutely," Brady said.