Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels 'deteriorating relationship' was another reason QB left Patriots: report

You can now check off another reason why quarterback Tom Brady departed from the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. According to longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers, Brady had a “deteriorating relationship” with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Myers said, “Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years,” noting, “Brady also wanted more input into game plan.” Myers added that Brady knew it was his final season in New England, and he didn’t trust any of his wide receivers outside of Julian Edelman.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his contract with the Patriots ended.

McDaniels was a part of New England’s staff for 16 of the 20 years that Brady was a member of the organization. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last eight years, and he was the quarterbacks coach from 2004-08 and was offensive coordinator for three of those seasons.

When Brady left New England this offseason, McDaniels showed admiration for him.

"He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family,” McDaniels said. “Yet at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection, and championships. His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career.”