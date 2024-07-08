Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tom Brady has ability to do 1 thing to separate himself from other broadcasters, ex-NFL star says

Shawne Merriman also talks to Fox News Digital about Lights Out Sports' recent development

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady on how a QB prepares for a game | The Herd Video

Tom Brady on how a QB prepares for a game | The Herd

Tom Brady gives Colin Cowherd some insight as to what goes into preparing for an NFL game as a QB.

Tom Brady will face the first major test of his post-NFL career this year when he calls his first game in a broadcast booth as part of the lead broadcast team for FOX.

The legendary quarterback appeared on the United Football League Championship broadcast this year and showcased his ability to break down plays in an interview on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd.

Tom Brady at a UFL game

Tom Brady presents the MVP trophy to Adrian Martinez of the Birmingham Stallions after the Stallions won the UFL Championship Game in St. Louis on June 16, 2024. (Scott Rovak/UFL/Getty Images)

Former NFL star linebacker Shawne Merriman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview how Brady could separate himself from every other broadcaster in the game right now. 

"His ability to take you into a play mentally and articulate … people say things, and you can start envisioning [it] in your head," Merriman said of the former New England Patriots star. "That’s what’s going to separate Tom Brady possibly from everyone else.

"And I’ve been on the short end of the stick with that, because I know how he analyzes the game. But his ability to articulate and have your mind track what he’s talking about, that’s how good he is. He may go down as one of the best to ever do it because he has so much knowledge of the game.

Tom Brady at a Patriots ceremony

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"But if you really, really look at Tom Brady and listen to him, he can articulate and make your brain track what he’s talking about. And that’s what’s going to separate him from everybody."

Merriman has also been entrenched in the TV side in recent months after launching the Lights Out Sports streaming service, which is a free sports TV streaming platform that showcases a multitude of sports genres, including his own mixed martial arts promotion, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.

The former San Diego Chargers player said Lights Out Sports partnered with FilmHub to bring more than 250 movies and documentaries to the sports network through Ottera.

Shawne Merriman in 2009

Shawne Merriman is shown during his playing days with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2009. (Jacob de Golish/Getty Images)

Merriman said he hopes to add a service for streamers to commentate on their favorite sport in real time and add more live sports to the channel as well.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.