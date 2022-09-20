Titans' Mike Vrabel offers blunt assessment after brutal loss to Bills: 'We got our a---- kicked'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is going back to the drawing board after the Buffalo Bills ran a clinic on his team during Monday night’s brutal 41-7 loss, saying they’ll rely on "anybody that can help us win."

With the Titans on a short week, Vrabel did not hold back in his assessment of Tennessee's performance in their second straight loss .

"In this league, nobody’s gonna feel sorry for you. We understand that. We don’t expect that, we don’t want anybody to. We have to get things fixed. We have to figure out how to win a game. Get back home and get back to work."

BILLS’ DANE JACKSON RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER TERRIFYING COLLISION; AVOIDS ‘MAJOR INJURY’ TO NECK, SPINE

The Titans totaled just 187 yards compared to Buffalo’s 414 in a game where quarterback Josh Allen connected with star wideout Stefon Diggs 12 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns. By comparison, Ryan Tannehill went 11-of-20 for 117 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

"There’s always going to be some plays out there as a player that you wish you had back. There’s always going to be calls as a play caller that you wish you had back. Now is not the time – we’ve never done it – it’s not going to be about one person," Vrabel said, refusing to pin Tennessee’s woes on any one thing in particular.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We got our a---- kicked. Plain and simple. They outcoached us, they outplayed us, and that’s the definition of it. So we’re gonna get back to work, and we’re going to figure out a way to win a football game."

The Titans will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a game where both teams are winless through Week 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if the Titans will turn to their veterans in the locker room for leadership after Monday’s blowout loss, Vrabel seemed indifferent.

"We’re gonna rely on anybody that can help us win and that wants to come to work with an attitude of improving, of meeting, of practicing – that’s who we’re gonna rely on. And if that’s the veterans, great. If that’s the young guys, great. But that’s what we have to do. We’re gonna have to come back, get ready, get practicing on Wednesday, get some rest as much as we can and prepare for another great opponent in the league."