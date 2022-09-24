Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bulls
Published

Bills' Micah Hyde to miss rest of NFL season with neck injury, placed on IR: report

Hyde is expected to make a healthy return in 2023

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season due to a neck injury, Hyde’s agent announced Saturday. 

Hyde, who appeared in both the Bills' first two games this season, did not practice this week as Buffalo prepped for Sunday's game with the Miami Dolphins

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice Aug. 5, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice Aug. 5, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  ( Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury," Hyde’s agent said in a tweet. "Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023."

49ERS SET TO GET BIG OFFENSIVE BOOST ON SUNDAY

Hyde suffered the injury during Buffalo’s 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans Monday night and did not return to the game. 

"[Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, who is also dealing with a neck injury] both seem to be moving around or walking around or in the building here," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday, according to ESPN. 

CHARGERS’ JUSTIN HERBERT SAYS HE’S A TRUE GAME-TIME DECISION SUNDAY

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during Bills minicamp June 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during Bills minicamp June 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

"And they're in there going about their business, trying to improve each and every day. Obviously not going to make this game. Other than that, I don't have anything else for you at this point. We're just going to work with them on their cadence and their timing at this point."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s a big blow for the Buffalo defense, which is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed through the first two weeks. 

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills gets set against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills gets set against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hyde is a 10-year veteran and has been with the Bills since the 2015 season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and has amassed 14 interceptions and 261 solo tackles in his six years in Buffalo

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.