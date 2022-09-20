Bills' offensive lineman suspended 1 game for punching opposing coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills' Bobby Hart was suspended for one game after punching a Tennessee Titans coach while swinging at a player.

The NFL announced that Hart violated unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Monday night's game.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Hart when he issues the suspension.

Hart played in three games for the Titans last year, jumping to and from several teams throughout 2021.

This is Hart's third stint with the Bills, having been signed by them in March of last year. However, he didn't make the final roster and was picked up by the Miami Dolphins. Hart never suited up for Miami, was released and signed again to Buffalo's practice squad, before Tennessee scooped him up. Buffalo signed Hart off the Titans' practice squad last November and signed him to a one-year deal in March.

Hart spent his first three seasons with the New York Giants and the next three with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hart started in 66 of his 79 games played with the Giants and Bengals but has started just one of his last six with the Bills and the Titans since last season.

The Bills dominated the game, taking down the defending AFC South champions, 41-7.