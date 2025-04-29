Titans quarterback Will Levis' ex shares blunt advice for girlfriends of NFL Draft prospects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gia Duddy, an influencer and the ex-girlfriend of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, shared some advice for the girlfriends of this year’s NFL Draft class after she went viral in 2023 for her facial expressions.

Duddy posted a video on TikTok Friday sharing her advice after she went viral in the green room of the 2023 NFL Draft when Levis, a projected first-round pick out of Kentucky, went undrafted until the second day.

"I feel like I’ve never really talked about the draft, and I don’t really like talking about it just because it genuinely wasn’t about me," she began to explain in the video.

"So I just never felt the need to speak on it. What I do want to say is congratulations to all the hardworking men that are in this draft class. Genuinely so excited for all of you. I know I have some friends in it this year.

As Levis patiently waited for a call, the broadcast captured Duddy’s unamused expression. But according to the social media star, there was nothing to her facial expressions that night, and she warned the significant others of this year’s prospects to be mindful.

"For those who are attending, beware of your resting b---- face because the media loves media, and they will start a story that you’re just a b----.

"So from one RBF to another, good luck."

Levis slid to the second round and was drafted by the Titans with the 33rd overall pick, which they traded up for. He began his rookie season as the third-string quarterback, but he made his debut in October 2023 after Ryan Tannehill was sidelined with an injury.

He struggled that season with a record of 3-6. He threw for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns. He threw four interceptions and was sacked 28 times. Levis was named the Titans’ starter in 2024, but his struggles continued. He finished the season with a 2-10 record and 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

With the first overall pick in this draft, the Titans drafted quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami.