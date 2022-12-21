Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'very likely' out for the rest of the season; rookie QB Malik Willis to start: report

The Tennessee Titans entered this season with expectations of another deep playoff run, but a rash of injuries throughout the season has set the team back.

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has become the latest player lost to injury this season, team beat reporter Paul Kuharsky revealed Wednesday.

According to Kuharsky, the 34-year-old is "very likely" done for the season due to an ankle injury.

Tannehill suffered the injury during the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Chargers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The quarterback was tackled by Khalil Mack, and his ankle appeared to be rolled up on. Tannehill was later carted off the field. He somehow managed to return to the field and finished the game.

"Whatever the top rating on the pain scale, it was that," Tannehill said when he spoke about the level of pain he was in during the game.

TOM BRADY GIVES HIS TAKE ON PATRIOTS' DISASTROUS PLAY IN SHOCKING LOSS TO RAIDERS

Tannehill has had a career resurgence during his time in Nashville. He was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, the same year he led the league in passer rating and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for the first time.

But he has not played at quite the same level this season. He averaged 211.3 passing yards per game this season and threw 13 touchdowns. Those numbers could partly be due to the departure of Tannehill's top target, A.J. Brown.

Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason and signed a four-year, $100 million extension in Philly.

This isn't the first time this year Tannehill has missed time to injury. The quarterback also hurt his ankle in a game against the Colts. The team will turn to third-round draft pick Malik Willis for the rest of the season.

ROB GRONKOWSKI FIRES OFF CRYPTIC TWEET THAT SENDS NFL FANS INTO FRENZY

Willis previously stepped in for Tannehill for two games. The former Liberty standout is 1-1 in his two starts, completing 17 of his 38 pass attempts for 177 yards and one interception.

The Titans are in the midst of a four-game losing streak but remain in first place in the AFC South. Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Joshua Dobbs was signed as an emergency QB.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear if Tannehill's marriage with the Titans will continue next year. He signed a four-year extension prior to the start of the 2022 season, but the team could move on from him and search for a young quarterback to build around.