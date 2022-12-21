Rob Gronkowski fires off cryptic tweet that sends NFL fans into frenzy

Rob Gronkowski just tweeted three words, an emoji and some punctuation, but it sent the NFL world into a frenzy Wednesday night.

"I'm kinda bored," Gronkowski wrote, adding a stoic emoji followed by periods.

The former NFL tight end is in his second stint of retirement. He called it quits after the 2018 season before Tom Brady moved south to Tampa Bay to quarterback the Buccaneers.

But Gronkowski, who hung them up at 29, was convinced by Brady to join the Bucs in 2020, and it was a smart move. They won the Super Bowl.

After hauling in 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Bucs, Gronkowski retired again after Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs and failed to reach the Super Bowl.

"Retirement is retirement this time. It feels good man," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital recently.

However, we’ve seen this movie before. Gronkowski might be itching to get back into the game since he’s been covering it as a Fox Sports NFL analyst all year long. And the same man that got him back in the game needs help yet again.

Brady and the Bucs may be leading the NFC South, but at 6-8 and all three of their division rivals at 5-9 right behind them, Tampa Bay needs to be careful these next three games.

Gronkowski, though, wasn’t too worried about the Bucs’ chances of making the playoffs. He even thinks they can be serious Super Bowl contenders.

"I think they 100% make the playoffs," Gronkowski said of his former team. "I mean, they would have to have a pretty awful run and lose their division games coming up in order not to make the playoffs. I see them making the playoffs for sure, and I think they can be the scariest team in the playoffs."

Could they be scary because he’s going to join them yet again? Or could Gronkowski make a surprise return on a different team, maybe one of the many that fans suggested in the comments below the cryptic tweet.

It could be much ado about nothing from Gronkowski. But since he’s unretired before, fans won’t stop speculating until they confirm what his tweet meant.