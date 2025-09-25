Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tennessee Titans

Titans' L'Jarius Sneed sparks war of words with Texans' Nico Collins ahead of matchup

L'Jarius Sneed suggested he was unaware Nico Collins played for the Texans

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans both continue to push to land in the win column for the first time this season.

The Texans will host the Titans on Sunday. Ahead of the AFC South divisional showdown, a Titans defender and a Texans offensive player exchanged barbs. Tennessee cornerback L'Jarius Sneed effectively dismissed Houston wide receiver Nico Collins during his media availability on Wednesday.

"What's the challenge of Nico Collins this week?" a reporter asked Sneed in the Titans' locker room.

L'Jarius Sneed walks toward the tunnel

L'Jarius Sneed (38) of the Tennessee Titans walks to the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Who?" Sneed responded, seemingly in a rhetorical manner..

"Nico Collins," the reporter clarified.

"Who?" Sneed repeated, and then smirked.

Collins later caught wind of Sneed's remarks, and offered a sharp response.

 "He knows who I am," Collins countered.

Nico Collins looks on during a game

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) watches the Texans play the Carolina Panthers in the second half at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Aug. 16, 2025. (Thomas Shea/Imagn Images)

Before addressing Sneed's comments, the Pro Bowl receiver also expressed his excitement about the pivotal divisional game.

"It's going to be fun," Collins said. "Can't wait for the matchup."

The following day, Titans cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator Tony Oden attempted to downplay any potential drama leading up to Sunday's matchup.

"It definitely wasn't an egging on," Oden told reporters. "Obviously, I respect Nico, and so does he (Sneed) and everyone in our room. But it's not about that, it's about us."

A view of a Houston Texans helmet

A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Collins enters Week 4 with 181 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

Sneed has five tackles over three games this year. He spent the first four years of his pro football career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans-Texans game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 28.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

