Titans' L'Jarius Sneed sparks war of words with Texans' Nico Collins ahead of matchup

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans both continue to push to land in the win column for the first time this season.

The Texans will host the Titans on Sunday. Ahead of the AFC South divisional showdown, a Titans defender and a Texans offensive player exchanged barbs. Tennessee cornerback L'Jarius Sneed effectively dismissed Houston wide receiver Nico Collins during his media availability on Wednesday.

"What's the challenge of Nico Collins this week?" a reporter asked Sneed in the Titans' locker room.

"Who?" Sneed responded, seemingly in a rhetorical manner..

"Nico Collins," the reporter clarified.

"Who?" Sneed repeated, and then smirked.

Collins later caught wind of Sneed's remarks, and offered a sharp response.

"He knows who I am," Collins countered.

Before addressing Sneed's comments, the Pro Bowl receiver also expressed his excitement about the pivotal divisional game.

"It's going to be fun," Collins said. "Can't wait for the matchup."

The following day, Titans cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinator Tony Oden attempted to downplay any potential drama leading up to Sunday's matchup.

"It definitely wasn't an egging on," Oden told reporters. "Obviously, I respect Nico, and so does he (Sneed) and everyone in our room. But it's not about that, it's about us."

Collins enters Week 4 with 181 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sneed has five tackles over three games this year. He spent the first four years of his pro football career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans-Texans game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 28.

