Titans' final preseason game marred by adult toy thrown onto field

Inappropriate fan behavior plaguing the WNBA this season has seemingly bled into the NFL.

During Friday night’s preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings, an adult toy was thrown onto the field near the 6-yard line with just over five minutes remaining.

The teams were on the field but near midfield when the obscene object was spotted.

Video on social media showed some on the field level picking it up and handing it to security.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Titans for comment, but the team told The Associated Press that it was able to capture images of those responsible for throwing the object. The organization added that the incident was reported to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Friday night’s incident in Nashville follows a string of similar disturbances at WNBA games.

On Wednesday, a man in Ohio was arrested for throwing an adult toy at a New York Liberty game in New York. Police said the object struck a 12-year-old girl. Charles Burgess, 32, was charged with two counts of assault.

Similar incidents have occured at games in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Chicago. The first incident took place on July 29. In addition to Burgess, two other men have been arrested for allegedly throwing adult toys at WNBA games.

The WNBA has taken an aggressive approach to obscene behavior at its games, threatening legal action and prosecution, a league spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement this month.

"The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority. We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions — including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable — against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

