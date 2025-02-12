Tim Walz's daughter rants against Trump's transgender athlete executive order

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's daughter, Hope Walz, went viral this week for a series of TikToks criticizing President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports.

Walz posted her first video about the issue Saturday, when she called the order "a dangerous precedent."

"It is dangerous for the trans community, women, minorities, anyone who is not a straight white man," she said in the video. "We are talking about human beings, and the president of the United States is targeting them because he thinks it will gain him political points or whatever."

She suggested the issue of trans athletes in women's and girls sports "is not real."

"I have never felt unsafe around a trans person. I have felt unsafe around men. So, maybe let's deal with that," she said.

Walz posted a follow-up TikTok addressing the issue Wednesday. In that video, she suggested Trump's Cabinet members have "allegations." She also made claims that more of Trump's 15 Cabinet members have "credible allegations" than there are trans athletes in high school sports. Walz did not clarify which members or which allegations she was referring to.

"Transphobia and transphobes are so crazy to me because, like, the whole argument is, ‘Oh, we’re protecting women. We need to protect women.’ But then they turn around and vote for a literal felon, who, he himself as well as many of the people closest to him have credible allegations," she said. "Like, the amount of people with credible allegations in the Cabinet is more than trans kids trying to play high school sports."

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

However, the United Nations released study findings saying that nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of victories because they have been defeated by transgender athletes.

The study, " Violence against women and girls in sports ," said more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 different sports, totaling over 890 medals, according to information obtained up to March 30.

"The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals, when competing against males," the report said.

Tim Walz was a vocal advocate for transgender and LGBTQ+ rights as Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election.

The issue of transgender athletes competing with girls and women proved to be an issue that affected the outcome of an election in which Harris and Walz lost in a landslide.

Shortly after November's election, a national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of "Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls' and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls' and women’s bathrooms" as important to them.

And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was "very important."

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Walz's home state of Minnesota is one of the states that has refused to comply with Trump's executive order.

The Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday it will continue to allow transgender athletes to compete against girls despite Trump's executive order to ban them from doing so.

The Minnesota organization said in an email to member schools that participation by, and eligibility of, transgender athletes is controlled by the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which includes protections for LGBTQ+ people, and the Minnesota Constitution.

"The Minnesota State High School League, similar to other youth sports organizations, is subject to state anti-discrimination laws, which prohibit discrimination based on gender identity," the organization said in a statement. "Therefore, students in Minnesota are allowed to participate consistent with their gender identity."

California is another state that has refused to comply with Trump's order.

The decision by California not to comply with Trump's order has prompted backlash and even protests and threats of lawsuits .