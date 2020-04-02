Tim Tebow wows with intense at-home workout after coronavirus pandemic delays baseball's start

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Mets minor league outfield Tim Tebow took to Instagram Wednesday to show fans just how he’s staying in shape as the season remains on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former NFL quarterback isn’t taking any time off from his training and he showed just how he’s keeping himself on track for when the season does pick up.

“With baseball getting postponed until who knows when, I’m going a little bit heavier to maintain some strength and power, and maybe even gain a little bit during this time,” Tebow, 32, said in a video posted to Instagram.

Tebow showcased a series of different workouts in what appeared to be a garage-turned-gym but the most impressive was watching the Heisman Trophy winner bench press 140-pound dumbbells with ease.

“Just wanted to share this workout. I know so many of the gyms are closed right now, but I thought this push/pull could still be valuable,” Tebow captioned his post. “One of my next goals is to share a workout you guys can do at home”

MLB postponed the start of the season until mid-May at the earliest in response to the threat of COVID-19. Earlier Wednesday, the league announced that the London Series set to be held in mid-June would be canceled and would not be rescheduled for this season.