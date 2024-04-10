Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Tigers

Tigers' Riley Greene rips pants sliding into home, and MLB uniform criticisms continue to mount

Detroit rallied to beat Pittsburgh 5-3 Tuesday

Paulina Dedaj
There was some new drama related to new MLB uniforms Tuesday afternoon when Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene split his pants sliding into home.

The uniform mishap happened during Detroit’s ninth-inning rally when Greene was rounding the bases from second. Sliding into home, Greene’s pants appeared to burst open at the seam, revealing his compression pants. 

Riley Greene celebrates

The Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (31) is greeted by Colt Keith after scoring on a single by Gio Urshela off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar during the ninth inning in Pittsburgh April 9, 2024. The Tigers won 5-3.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Video of Greene in the dugout showed his teammates laughing in disbelief. 

The new MLB uniforms by Fanatics and Nike have come under scrutiny this season over their quality.

See-through pants became the first point of contention. More recently, New York Yankees fans complained about the material of the jerseys after seeing players sweat through them during their season opener in Houston against the Astros. 

Carlos Rodon sweating

Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park March 29, 2024, in Houston.  (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Smaller lettering and pant fits have been among other concerns. 

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the criticism in February.

"In baseball, any new initiative, there’s going to be some negative feedback," he said, via The Associated Press. "First and most important, these are Nike jerseys. So, we entered this partnership with Nike because of who they are and the kinds of products that they use. Everything they’ve done for us so far has been absolutely, 100% successful across the board." 

Riley Greene scores

The Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (31) scores behind Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart, right, on a single by Matt Vierling off relief pitcher Josh Fleming during the eighth inning in Pittsburgh Monday, April 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nike recently told The Athletic it was working on addressing some of the feedback. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

