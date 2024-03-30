Yankees sweat through new Nike uniforms, prompting backlash: 'A disgrace'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The New York Yankees debuted new uniforms Thursday that excluded the white piping that outlined the words "New York" and the jersey numbers that had been on their road jerseys since 1973.

The design change was made after Major League Baseball changed the material of its jerseys.

The new jerseys got flak in spring training by some players criticizing the "cheap" look of smaller last names on the backs of jerseys.

The Yanks don't have last names on their jerseys, but even their uniforms look a mess.

The Yanks opened their season in Houston, and players have been sweating bullets through their jerseys.

The jerseys are getting plenty of attention. Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti of WFAN, the radio network that broadcasts Yankees games, ripped them.

"I’m watching the game, and I’m thinking, ‘Damn, those uniforms, they just look so plain,’" Esiason said Friday. "You could see the sweat. They are awful. … I’ve never seen guys sweat through the uniforms like that."

"I had forgotten about [the jerseys] for a while," Gio responded. "But they’re terrible."

"If the #Yankees need to swap Fanatics jerseys because of sweat on March 29, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like during a July day game in the Bronx…," wrote Forbes Creative and Design VP Matt Herrmann.

"The sweat stains on everyone because of the Fanatic jersey debacle is a disgrace," ESPN's Jake Asman added. "I saw the Astros names on the back in person yesterday and it looked horrible. Yankees saving grace is that they don’t do the last names so it doesn’t look bad besides the sweat."

Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips said Carlos Rodon on Friday "[looked] like he was sprayed with a fire hose despite pitching in a climate controlled stadium."

During spring training, there were viral photos of tucked-in jerseys visible through pants and pants revealing a bit too much.

Denis Nolan, MLB's senior vice president of global consumer products, maintained the uniforms are "world-class." Another global consumer exec, Stephen Roche, said they were "performance-driven."

The league's website notes this year's jerseys have 25% more stretch compared to last year's, prompting several players to praise the lighter feel. The league tested the uniforms on hundreds of players, debuting them at last year's All-Star Game to favorable reviews. Fanatics measured every player last year, and Nike scanned the bodies of over 300 players to get the ideal fit.

