Tiger Woods 'knows he is very lucky to be alive' after Los Angeles car crash: report

Tiger Woods "knows he is very lucky to be alive" after his horrific car crash last month left him in the hospital for weeks for several leg injuries, a source told People magazine.

Woods returned home in Florida to continue his recovery from the Los Angeles-area car crash. A source told the magazine he is "happy" to be back around his kids.

"Tiger is happy to be back home. He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits," the source told People.

"He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive. He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery."

The investigation into Woods’ crash has raised more questions than answers.

Sources told TMZ on Saturday that investigators believe Woods never hit the brakes as his car veered off a roadway near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in late February.

Investigators also said there was no evidence to suggest Woods ever even took his foot off the gas.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reportedly executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the black box that was in the 2021 Genesis SUV Woods was driving.

Officials have said there was no evidence he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Woods gave an update on his recovery process last week.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," Woods said. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.