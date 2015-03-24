Tiger Woods is returning to play in Notah Begay's annual charity event in New York

Tiger Woods is returning to play in Notah Begay's charity event.

It will mark the fifth time Woods will take part in the NB3 Foundation Challenge put on annually by his former college roommate at Stanford. This year's event at Turning Stone Resort is Aug. 27.

Woods will be paired with Begay at the resort's Atunyote (ah-DUNE'-yote) Golf Club. Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker will round out the team. Jonas Blixt, two-time major champion Angel Cabrera and Louis Oosthuizen also have committed to play. A fourth international competitor will be announced soon.

The fundraiser targets health issues facing Native Americans. Begay, a Navajo and the only full-blooded American Indian to play on the PGA Tour, says he's raised more than $4 million in seven years.