Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods 'disappointed' after withdrawing from Genesis Invitational due to illness

Woods withdrew after 6 holes in the second round

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf was short-lived, lasting only 24 holes at the Genesis Invitational. 

Woods withdrew from the tournament Friday after finishing just six holes due to flu-like symptoms. 

Tiger hurt

Tiger Woods speaks with a rules official after withdrawing from the tournament due to illness on the sixth hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 16, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warmup, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy," Rob McNamara, Woods’ longtime business partner, told a PGA Tour official. 

"Ultimately, the doctors are saying he’s got potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He’s been treated with an IV bag, and he’s doing much, much better, and he’ll be released on his own here soon."

On Saturday, Woods confirmed he was forced to withdraw due to the flu and expressed his disappointment about not being able to continue competing. 

"I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from [The Genesis Invitational] due to illness, which we now know is influenza," Woods posted to X. "I am resting and feeling better. Good luck to the players this weekend. I’m disappointed to not be there and want to thank [Genesis USA] and all the fans for the support."

Tiger Woods is driven off in a cart

Tiger Woods is driven off the course on the seventh fairway after he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to illness at Riviera Country Club Feb. 16, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Genesis Invitational was Woods’ first official PGA Tour event since the Masters in April, when the 15-time major champion withdrew in the third round after aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

Woods wasn’t just dealing with an illness after returning to the course.

In his first round, where Woods shot a 1-over 72, he experienced back spasms. On the 18th fairway, Woods shanked his approach shot, winding up in the trees. 

Tiger Woods during his second round

Tiger Woods during the second round of the Genesis Invitational Feb. 16, 2024, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Well, my back was spasming the last couple holes, and it was locking up," Woods said, according to ESPN. "I came down, and it didn't move, and I presented [the] hosel first and shanked it."

Woods said Thursday he hopes to play at least one tournament a month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.