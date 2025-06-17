Tiger Woods congratulates new PGA Tour CEO as Jay Monahan announces departure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the tour, and Tiger Woods seems excited about the future.

Monahan will leave the tour next year, and top NFL executive Brian Rolapp was announced as the PGA Tour's CEO.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CEO of the PGA Tour. Golf has one of the deepest histories and many of the most timeless traditions in all of sports," Rolapp said in an open letter posted on social media. "That history and those traditions have inspired generations of players and fans, creating both a game and a Tour that millions around the world love. At the same time, professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports. My goal as CEO is to honor golf's traditions but not be overly bound by them."

Woods posted on X, thanking Monahan for his service to the tour and congratulating the new CEO.

"Congrats to Brian on becoming CEO of the PGA TOUR. I’m excited about where the TOUR is headed. And a big thank you to Jay for everything he’s done for our game and for the players and fans," Woods posted.

Monahan himself added, "Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA Tour.

"His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the TOUR’s continued evolution. With Brian’s expertise and vision, and the trust we’ve established with our players and fans, I’m more confident than ever in the future we’re building."

Monahan will shift his day-to-day responsibilities to Rolapp and focus more on his position on the PGA Tour board, along with the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises board, through 2026.

"Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes - from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there's still significant work to do and incredible opportunity remains ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships - as I spoke to players, board member, and fans in recent months, I felt drawn to this potential," Rolapp said.

Monahan's announcement comes amid continued negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and LIV Golf, which were unearthed over two years ago. No agreement has ever materialized as Monahan has continued to get criticism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

