Thunder, Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reach agreement on contract extension: report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is likely still basking in the glory of winning his first NBA championship, but the Oklahoma City Thunder star now has another reason to smile.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder reached an agreement on a four-year super maximum contract extension, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The four-year deal reportedly has a total value of $285 million and contractually ties the reigning league MVP to the Thunder through the 2030-31 season. The extension will also pay Gilgeous-Alexander the highest annual salary any NBA player has ever received.

Before the Thunder captured the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy by defeating the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, only two players in league history had previously won league MVP and Finals MVP trophies in the same season.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and five other NBA greats form the exclusive club Gilgeous-Alexander recently joined.

Gilgeous-Alexander spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers and has been with the Thunder ever since.

The Thunder capitalized on the haul of draft picks the franchise accumulated in a trade that sent Paul George to Los Angeles in exchange for Gilgeous-Alexander. Jalen Williams was one of the players Oklahoma City drafted due to the blockbuster transaction.

In addition to the NBA MVP and Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander won the league's scoring title to complete the triple crown.

The 2025 NBA Finals victory is the Thunder's first title in Oklahoma City. The franchise won the 1979 NBA title when it was known as the Seattle SuperSonics. The team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

