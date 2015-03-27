The latest news from the USOC - February 7

Hannah Kearney (Norwich, Vt.) set a new record by tallying her 13th and 14th consecutive world cup victories in Park City, Utah. On Feb. 2, Kearney came from behind and recorded 25.21 points on her final run to vault into first place in the mogul competition. She finished out the weekend with another gold medal in the dual mogul event.

NEW HEIGHTS

Jenn Suhr (Rochester, N.Y.) broke her own American record on pole vault at the grand prix event held Feb. 4 in Boston. With a new height of 4.88m/16-0, she became the first women's American pole vaulter to clear the 16-foot barrier indoors. Her new effort bettered the 4.86m/15-11.25 mark she set last year.

BIATHLON

Tim Burke (Paul Smiths, N.Y.) led Team USA with two top-10 finishes at World Cup 7 held Feb. 1-5 in Oslo, Norway. Burke earned sixth in the 12.5 km pursuit with a time of 32:52.8 and rounded out the competition with an eighth- place result in the 15 km mass start. Lowell Bailey (Lake Placid, N.Y.) nabbed 12th and 14th in the respective events.

BOBSLED & SKELETON

Bree Schaaf (Bremerton, Wash.) and Emily Azevedo (Chico, Calif.) combined for an eighth-place finish at the world cup bobsled event held Jan. 29-Feb. 4 in Whistler, B.C. Rookie pilot Nick Cunningham (Monterey, Calif.) scored a pair of top-10s with a seventh-place finish in the four-man competition and a ninth-place result in the two-man race.

John Daly (Smithtown, N.Y.) captured one gold medal and one silver medal in skeleton at the Calgary Intercontinental Cup, held Jan. 30-Feb. 4 in Calgary, Alta, while Katie Uhlaender (Breckenridge, Colo.) picked up a silver medal and a sixth-place finish in the two-race competition.

FENCING

Will Spear (Wyantskill, N.Y.) earned his first junior world cup medal on Feb. 5 at the SunState Mechanical Junior Saber World Cup in Chandler, Ariz. Teammate Andrew Mackiewicz (Westwood, Mass.) followed up Spear's silver-medal performance by capturing the bronze medal.

GYMNASTICS

John Orozco (Bronx, N.Y.) scored big with an all-around victory at the 2012 Winter Cup Challenge held Feb. 3-4 in Las Vegas. Orozco also picked up the parallel bars and horizontal bar titles en route to a two-day total of 180.700. Steven Legendre (Port Jefferson, N.Y.) and Brandon Wynn (Columbus, Ohio) captured second and third place.

LUGE

Junior luger Emily Sweeney (Suffield, Conn.) earned the bronze medal at the junior world cup women's singles event on Jan. 27 in Winterberg, Germany. The following day, she teamed-up with Tucker West (Ridgefield, Conn.), Ty Andersen (Alpine, Utah) and Anthony Espinoza (Park City, Utah) to bag another bronze medal in the team event.

SHOOTING

Sergeant First Class Eric Uptagrafft (Phenix City, Ala.) secured the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle prone with a near-perfect 1198 out of 1200 points at the Rocky Mountain Rifle Championships held Feb. 4-5 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Emily Caruso (Fairfield, Conn.) edged Jamie Gray (Lebanon, Pa.) by one- tenth of a point to take the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle competition.

SKI & SNOWBOARD

The U.S. Ski Team completed a weekend sweep at the world cup event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, with wins from Julia Mancuso (Squaw Valley, Calif.) and Lindsey Vonn (Vail, Colo.).

Team USA posted several podium finishes at the Hinzenbach, Austria, world cup on Feb. 5, led by Sarah Hendrickson (Park City, Utah) and Lindsey Van's (Park City, Utah) respective silver- and bronze-medal finishes.

Boosted by the quickest cross country time, Billy Demong (Vermontville, N.Y.) captured his first world cup podium finish since 2010 on Feb. 5 in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

SPEEDSKATING

Team USA added four medals at the world cup event held Feb. 4-5 in Moscow, Russia, to bring the team's season total to 17 medals. Sixteen-year-old rookie John-Henry Krueger (Pittsburgh, Pa.) won his first individual world cup medal with a second-place finish in the 1500m race. The women's relay team also earned a silver medal, while Lana Gehring (Glenview, Ill.) and J.R. Celski (Federal Way, Wash.) tallied individual bronze medals.

TRACK & FIELD

David Oliver (Denver, Colo.) scored his first major victory of the 2012 indoor season with a win in the men's 60m hurdles at the grand prix event on Feb. 4 in Boston. Three other American athletes - Maggie Vessey (Santa Cruz, Calif.), Adam Nelson (Atlanta, Ga.) and DeeDee Trotter (Cedar Grove, Ga.) earned gold medals at the grand prix.

WRESTLING

Kendrick Sanders (Homestead, Fla.) was named the outstanding wrestler at the Dave Schultz Memorial International, held Feb. 1-5 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Sanders earned the title in the 66kg weight division by recording a pin just 1:46 into the final round.

UPCOMING CALENDAR - FEBRUARY

2-7 - Ski & Snowboard Vail, Colo. Nor-Am Cup #3

8-16 - Ski & Snowboard Aspen, Colo. Nor-Am Cup #4

9-12 - Ski & Snowboard Canyons Resort, Utah Sprint U.S. Snowboarding & Freeskiing Grand Prix

10-12 - Speedskating Calgary LT American Cup 3/North American Regional Qualifier

10-12 - Speedskating Heerenveen, Netherlands ISU Short Track World Cup 6

11-12 - Speedskating Hamar, Netherlands Essent ISU Long Track World Cup 5

11-18 - Curling Philadelphia, Pa. U.S. National Championships