Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule 2020: Which teams are playing, kickoff times & more

Even during a pandemic, there is at least one thing that remains the same: Thanksgiving football.

The NFL is back with three Thursday games to keep your appetite for the game full. The matchups get started at 12:30 p.m. EST and go through the afternoon into the evening and then into the night.

The Detroit Lions will host the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Football Team, and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s what you need to know about the games on your plate Thursday.

LIONS (4-6) VS. TEXANS (3-7)

The Lions are playing in their 81st Thanksgiving Day game. They played their first Thanksgiving game in 1934 against the Chicago Bears. Now, they get to take on the Texans who have only played one Thanksgiving Day game in franchise history. The Lions really need a victory here to try and stay in contention for a wild card playoff spot.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-1 Texans

TIME (EST): 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Ford Field

WATCH: CBS

COWBOYS (3-7) VS. WASHINGTON (3-7)

The Cowboys are playing in their 53rd Thanksgiving Day game. They have become a staple of the holiday since 1966. Washington will be appearing in their 12th Thanksgiving Day game. Like last year, the Cowboys find themselves in another important game on Turkey Day. A win over Washington puts them in a good advantage in the NFC East. Washington could feel good as well if they beat Dallas.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 73-44-2 Cowboys

TIME (EST): 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

STEELERS (10-0) VS. RAVENS (6-4)

The Steelers nor the Ravens usually play on Thanksgiving but will find themselves in a matchup at night. The rivalry will continue as the AFC North is still in the balance even if the Steelers are undefeated this season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-23 Steelers

TIME (EST): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: NBC