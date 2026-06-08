College athletics integrity 'left the building' after judge lets Sorsby play despite gambling admission

The integrity of college athletics has officially left the building, and the final nail in the coffin came from a Houston judge who ruled that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby can play this upcoming season for the Red Raiders after admitting to gambling on his own team.

We have now lost the entire plot, and there is nothing anyone can say that will put the blame on the NCAA in this case.

Welcome to the party, where anything goes. This includes getting away with breaking the one rule that anyone with a pulse can agree on: don't bet on your own team.

Brendan Sorsby wins court injunction against the NCAA despite betting on his own team multiple times

Four years ago, Brendan Sorsby placed numerous bets on Indiana football while he was on the roster. This started a domino effect that saw the quarterback admit to placing thousands of bets on a number of sports, including college basketball and football.

Yes, he bet on other collegiate teams, and admitted as much in a court filing.

But, because he argued that it was a mental health disorder (addiction), thanks to his attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, the judge bought the laughable defense that the NCAA is somehow the bad guy in this equation.

What in the world are we doing? The judge also ruled that Sorsby would face "irreparable harm" if he wasn’t granted a temporary injunction. Right, that's the point. He broke the rules, one would think at some point you have to pay the consequences.

And please, save me with the arguments over eligibility cases that have been brought forth before the court regarding whether players deserve another year of the college experience.

One has nothing to do with the other. What Judge Ken Curry just essentially said was that you can break the rules, but because you will suffer monetary gains from an ineligible ruling from the NCAA, we're going to paint the ones who enforced the rules as the bad guy.

Some of the responses from athletic directors' that FOX News spoke with across college sports on Monday were essentially the same.

"How in the world is he allowed to play?"

"Well, (Brett) Yormark is going to have an interesting week."

"This is batsh-t crazy"

Well done, this is now the dumbest decision I have seen in recent memory, and I've seen a number of interesting court rulings. What this does now is allow the NCAA to continue being trampled upon. We might not agree on all NCAA guidelines, but I would’ve imagined the one that states if you bet on your own team, you are ineligible, the chances of playing college football are over.

Brendan Sorsby gambled on his own team, yet the NCAA is somehow the bad guy in this case

Red Raiders have gone full 'Heel', and it will be worth it

But now, and they've fully embraced it, Texas Tech is walking into the summer as the college athletics version of pro wrestling's NWO.

If they weren’t before, the Red Raiders are now the bad guys. And I promise you they will fully embrace the role. Because, why not?

Whether it's the softball team, megabooster Cody Campbell or the entire athletic department, the Texas Tech brand is now wearing the 'Black and White' NWO colors in every capacity.

"As we have said before, we do not believe that the circumstances of Brendan's case warranted permanent ineligibility," Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. "As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan's recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court's order.

"A comprehensive support structure, including clinical care, monitoring, and compliance checks, will remain fully in place for the duration of Brendan's time as a student as Texas Tech."

I'm curious, reading that statement, if Texas Tech would feel the same way if a Texas Longhorns quarterback were to have broken the same rules, but was then allowed to play this season.

What do you think?

No, the situation is so centered around one school that the ramifications feel as though they are being lost in Lubbock. Judging by the number of messages I've received from athletic directors and coaches across college athletics after the judge granted the injunction, this will be a topic discussed for years to come.

So, about that legislation on saving college sports

I guess, if they needed it, this is the perfect way for Congress to actually stump for passing the 'Protect College Sports Act', which is centered around a 'common sense' approach to piecing together the legislation.

Texas Tech megabooster Cody Campbell blamed the NCAA structure on the situation. Right.

"This unfortunate situation is the outcome of a broken system," Campbell stated. "I'm doing everything I can to fix it, but until there is a permanent solution, Texas Tech and its student athletes have to do the best they can to navigate and compete amid the chaos that exists in the reality of the world we live in."

No, the system got this one right regarding Brendan Sorsby. And now, Texas Tech will gladly pay the over $5 million it will take to have their quarterback throwing passes after the second game of the upcoming season.

The judge really sent a message with this one: it's ok to break the rules, but make sure to blame it on mental health issues, and I'll rule that somehow the NCAA is hurting your right to make a living.

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I truly enjoy the Red Raiders' story of pushing their way into the college athletics conversation, and I think the outlaw type of team is needed in this era of pure bedlam.

But, integrity in college sports has officially left the building, and there is no way to get it back.