Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans

Texans wideout Tank Dell looks explosive in workout video 3 weeks after suffering gunshot wound

Dell was 1 of 10 people injured during a shooting at a Florida bar last month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell looked explosive on the field in a video posted to social media over the weekend that showed the second-year wideout running routes with his trainer just three weeks after he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Dell, 24, did not miss a step in the video posted to Instagram by trainer Delfonte Diamond. 

Tank Dell runs the ball

Tank Dell, #3 of the Houston Texans, runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023 in Houston. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The video showed the duo performing drills at the University of Houston’s indoor training facility on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diamond told KPRC that Dell "looked good" after he was one of 10 people injured during a shootout at a Florida bar in April. 

"It’s the real deal. He ain’t lost a step. Even though that stuff happened, three is ready to go," he told the outlet, adding that his "mental is good." 

The third round draft pick out of Houston in 2023 was injured on April 27 when a 16-year-old opened fire after an altercation at a party in Sanford, north of Orlando. Police said another unidentified male also opened fire in response.

Police hold a press conference after Florida shooting

During a press conference in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, April 29, 2024, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma shows a surveillance video taken early Sunday of patrons fleeing the Cabana Live nightclub in Sanford, Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TEXANS GENERAL MANAGER PROVIDES UPDATE ON STAR RECEIVER TANK DELL AFTER SHOOTING

The shootout came to an end when an unnamed security guard tackled the shooter. 

The Texans released a statement shortly after confirming that Dell suffered a "minor wound," and was eventually released from the hospital. Sources told KPRC that a bullet pierced the back of Dell’s leg and exited the front. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Texans owner Cal McNair said earlier this month that Dell was expected to make a "full recovery." 

Tank Dell walks out of the tunnel

Tank Dell, #3 of the Houston Texans, takes the field before kickoff against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on Dec. 3, 2023 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We saw him in the office the other day, and he looked good, in good spirits. But he’ll have to rehab and get back to where he was." 

It was not immediately clear if Dell would be available for OTAs, which began on Monday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.