Texans general manager provides update on star receiver Tank Dell after shooting

Houston Texans standout wide receiver Tank Dell was shot at a nightclub in central Florida over the weekend.

He avoided serious injury and was quickly released from the hospital "in good spirits."

Texans general manager Nick Caserio gave an update on Dell, saying Dell is moving in the right direction.

"Tank is doing great," Caserio said in a radio appearance Thursday morning. "We have had conversations with him. We have visited with him. DeMeco [Ryans] had a chance to talk to him the other day. He is doing OK. Certainly, making progress.

"He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind. Tank is a great kid. He has done a lot for our program already. Hopefully, things can keep moving in the right direction."

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old has been charged in the shooting that left 10 injured.

The teen is being charged with attempted homicide, discharging a firearm on public property and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to FOX 35 Orlando .

The shooting happened at Cabana Live just after midnight Sunday. A news release said a security officer working at the nightclub, which was hosting an event, caught the suspected shooter.

Investigators found it was an argument that led to gunfire from the teen suspect. He has since been booked into a juvenile detention center.

Dell stood out in his rookie season alongside fellow first-year teammate C.J. Stroud , who won Offensive Rookie of the Year after leading Houston as its new franchise quarterback to the playoffs.

Dell quickly became a deep ball threat for Stroud, hauling in 47 receptions (75 targets) for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Dell's rookie season was cut short after he fractured a fibula against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

But he figures to be a part of a potent offense that also features Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Dalton Schultz.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.