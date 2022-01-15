Team USA warns athletes about Chinese phone surveillance at Olympics, encourages 'burner phones': report

Team USA is preparing to send its athletes to the Beijing Olympics with the games a few weeks away, but the trip is reportedly coming with a dire warning: keep your personal phones at home.

The U.S. Olympic team warned athletes traveling to Beijing to be wary of potential digital surveillance from the Chinese government while abroad, USA Today reported Thursday.

"Like computers, the data and applications on cell phones are subject to malicious intrusion, infection and data compromise," Team USA’s advisory reportedly stated, adding that "burner phones" were "encouraged."

Beijing’s Olympic Organizing Committee told the newspaper China takes seriously the importance of protecting personal data.

"Personal information collected by Beijing 2022 will not be disclosed unless the disclosure is necessary," the committee said. "Information of accredited media representatives will only be used for purposes related to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

Team USA was hardly the only country warned about potential Chinese surveillance.

Canadian athletes were also cautioned.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge told The Canadian Press that protecting laptops and cellphones was a priority.

The Dutch Olympic Committee said it was "anticipating Chinese surveillance during the games."

The Olympics are set to begin Feb. 4.