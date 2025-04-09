T.J. Watt's cryptic Steelers post sends social media into frenzy: 'Doesn't look good'

Another star edge rusher in the NFC North may be disgruntled.

Pittsburgh Steelers four-time All-pro defensive end T.J. Watt had a cryptic post on his Instagram account that had the NFL world in a social media frenzy.

Watt posted a picture of him flashing a peace sign as he ran off the field. While it may just be Watt posting a nice picture in the offseason, Steelers fans are reading into it.

Watt has just one year left on his deal with the Steelers, and given his status as one of the best players in the league on either side of the ball, he's looking for his next big payday. Fans believe this post points to that.

And some of them are predicting frustration from No. 90.

"Doesn't look good," one X user said.

A big payday came for one of Watt's divisional rivals, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who publicly asked for a trade after he and the team weren't seeing eye to eye on the contract front.

The Browns eventually compensated Garrett as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league with a four-year, $160 million extension with $123.5 million guaranteed.

Garrett and Watt have nearly identical production. Watt, 30, has the most sacks in the NFL since the 2019 season with 88. Garrett, 29, is second with 82.

Watt has led the NFL in that category for three seasons, including his Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 2023 when he notched 19 in 17 games.

Watt has been nothing but a menace for the Steelers’ strong defense since entering the league in 2017, racking up 108 sacks in 121 career games. He also has a knack for the strip-sack and forcing fumbles, doing so a league-leading six times in 2024 and 33 for his career.

For now, the post is cryptic, but it seems inevitable Watt will get his payday.

