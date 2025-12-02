Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Super Bowl champion reveals reason for viral freeze-up during pregame show

Rodney Harrison says he was suffering from exhaustion

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison spoke out about his viral freeze-up during the pregame show of NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Harrison, 52, stopped speaking abruptly while discussing the Washington Commanders’ defense, leaving fans wondering if he was having health issues. The former defensive back said he was just exhausted. 

"I was exhausted working on a few hours of sleep watching my son play Saturday night. I had 3 hours of sleep on Sunday and had to work all day," Harrison told MassLive.com in a text. 

Rodney Harrison looks on

NBC analyst Rodney Harrison before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2023. (Mark Konezny/USA Today Sports)

"I was suffering from exhaustion. But I’m good."

Harrison has two kids playing Division I college football. Christian plays safety for Cincinnati, while R.J. plays cornerback for Wofford College. Harrison said he has been back and forth from the East and West coasts to try and get to their games. 

The exhaustion from the travel hit Harrison when Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth asked him about how to attack the Commanders' defense. 

Rodney Harrison looks on

Rodney Harrison attends a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Nov. 17, 2024. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Harrison started to respond to Dungy’s answer with "Yeah, I look a …" before trailing off. He then said he forgot the question and Collinsworth repeated it to him again. 

"The best way to attack them," Harrison said before trailing off again. Collinsworth repeated the question, trying to help his teammate out, and then Harrison responded to the twice-repeated question with an apology for his lack of answer. 

"It’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry, guys. They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball. … That’s it … I’m sorry, guys."

Harrison appeared on the postgame show after the game. In his 15-year career, the two-time All-Pro recorded 34 interceptions, 30½ sacks and 1,206 combined tackles. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

