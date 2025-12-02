Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants rookie gives explicit non-answer about reason for latest benching

Carter still had a sack despite the benching

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
New York Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter and head coach Mike Kafka were deceptive when asked why the former Penn State standout was benched to start their game Monday against the New England Patriots.

Carter, who had already seen some of his playtime squandered because he missed a team meeting, didn’t exactly go into too much detail after the game.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

"S--- happens," Carter said when he was asked to comment about his second benching in three weeks.

"I ain’t going into detail. S--- happens," he responded when asked again.

Carter didn’t appear to like being asked a third time as he referred to the other two comments he made about it.

Abdul Carter chases Drake Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, right, runs for a first down against New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka was also less than forthcoming about the reasoning to bench Carter.

"That was a coach’s decision – my decision," Kafka said, adding that it was based on how things were going during the week. He denied that it was a disciplinary reason.

"It’s unfortunate but it’s kinda the way we worked with it this week."

Carter had four tackles and a sack despite him missing the first two series of the game. The Giants lost the game 33-15 and started the first half down 30-7.

The Patriots had 395 total yards on offense and were 6-of-13 on third downs. New York has yet to win a game on the road, falling to 0-8 this season.

