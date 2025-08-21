Super Bowl champion Chris Canty expresses skepticism about Aaron Rodgers' prospects with Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a lengthy courtship, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers agreed to a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June.

On June 7, the Steelers posted a photo of Rodgers signing his contract. The photo was accompanied by the caption "Done deal."

Rodgers' move to the Steel City was met with varied reactions from fans and sports figures. Former New York Giants defensive lineman Chris Canty described the idea of Rodgers returning to anything close to his MVP form in Pittsburgh as a "hoax."

"It's the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it ain't that close," Canty said during a recent edition of ESPN's "First Take" when asked whether the Steelers or the Bengals faced the most question marks entering the 2025 season.

"It's because I don't believe in the quarterback. I just don't. They've pinned the regression of Aaron Rodgers on injuries that he's suffered over the last three years. Whether it's injuries or whether it's age, it doesn't really matter. Here's the thing. As players get older, they don't get healthier.

"I don't understand why everybody is falling into the hoax that is Aaron Rodgers year over year. We saw it with the New York Jets. … They were better off without him than they were with him."

ESPN reported the deal is worth $13.65 million and includes $10 million in guarantees. The contract also features incentives that could raise the total value to a maximum of $19.5 million, according to the report. Canty appeared far from confident that adding Rodgers to the roster would "raise the floor" for the Steelers.

"You're talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers being bottom 10 in the league in sacks allowed last season," Canty said. "And, oh by the way, they lost a 1,000-yard rusher in Najee Harris in free agency. A guy (who's) gone over 1,200 yards from scrimmage each of the first four years of his career. So, when it comes to Rodgers … I struggle to see how he's going to raise the floor from what we've seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last half decade."

This isn't the first time Canty has spoken out about Rodgers and the Steelers. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in June, Rodgers hinted that 2025 could be his final season in the NFL. He also shared his hopes of living a relatively private life once he hung up his cleats.

Canty raised concerns about how Rodgers approached the offseason and questioned if the veteran quarterback was fully committed to the Steelers for the upcoming season.

"It is the definition of self-serving with the timing of Aaron Rodgers doing this," Canty said, according to SteelerNation.com. "Everything we heard him say on the McAfee show had nothing to do with helping the Pittsburgh Steelers compete for a championship. It all had to do with him saying he wants to come back for the love of the game."

The Steelers also confirmed Rodgers would wear No. 8 this season, the same number he wore with the New York Jets. Rodgers' name became synonymous with the No. 12 during his lengthy tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Terry Bradshaw wore No. 12 during his storied career with the Steelers.

Rodgers finished last season with 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

