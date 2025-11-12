Super Bowl champion, Browns great Bernie Kosar reveals health update amid delayed liver transplant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar continues to face serious health issues.

On Wednesday, the Super Bowl winner confirmed he underwent "two aggressive procedures" to address internal bleeding.

Kosar remains in need of a liver transplant, which has been postponed. A third operation is also on the horizon.

An infected donor organ caused the delay, Kosar said in a video posted to his X account. The 61-year-old is now asking for support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Grateful for all the thoughts and prayers. I am in the hospital getting some care and keeping that fighter’s spirit strong," Kosar wrote on X.

The Browns quoted tweeted Kosar's post and wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Bernie. We love you and are with you every step of the way. If anyone can stay strong through this, it's you."

"All the duress right now, I could really use your love, support and actual prayers today," Kosar said in the video as he sat in a hospital bed.

Kosar also mentioned Veterans Day and shined a light on his ongoing efforts to help others through his Kosar Wellness foundation.

NFL LEGEND RANDY MOSS TALKS FAITH, FAMILY AND FOOTBALL AFTER CANCER BATTLE: 'I WAS NERVOUS'

"Yesterday was Veterans Day. And being able to proudly, not only be able to help my ex-teammates and players, but proudly help our veterans and first responders who are in tragically way more challenging situations than me. So, as bad as I'm feeling and as much help and support as I can use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me."

Kosar told FOX 8 in Cleveland his latest surgery was successful.

"Went great," Kosar said. "Now praying for a liver."

Some of Kosar's former teammates reached out with messages of support for the Browns great.

"BK, my prayers are with you," former Browns running back Earnest Byner told the outlet. "I always respected and loved you.

"I’d like for you to keep fighting. Keep your hopes up. Know that we love you. Know that I love you."

In 2024, Kosar told Cleveland Magazine he had learned he had been diagnosed with two conditions — cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. Kosar was placed on a liver transplant list. Doctors told the outlet that the NFL legend had shown signs of improvement following the diagnosis.

Kosar started his professional football career with the Browns in 1985. He spent nine seasons in Cleveland, departing after appearing in seven games in 1993. Kosar finished the year with the Dallas Cowboys, winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 1993 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kosar threw for 21,904 yards during his run with the Browns. He remains in third place on the Browns' all-time passing yards list. Cleveland advanced to three AFC championship games with Kosar.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.