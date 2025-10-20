Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham finalizing deal to come out of retirement to rejoin Eagles: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After seven months away from the Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon Graham has the itch to play again.

Graham, who spent all 15 years of his NFL career with the Eagles, is tacking another one on as he is finalizing a deal to rejoin his old squad, according to multiple reports. The Eagles are expected to make the move official on Wednesday.

Graham, a two-time Super Bowl champion in Philadelphia, was the longest-tenured player in Eagles history when he retired following the team’s Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, with the Eagles facing some depth issues on their defensive line, especially with Za’Darius Smith surprisingly announcing his own retirement midway through the year, Philadelphia is calling on an old friend to help them out.

The Eagles have just 11 sacks through seven games, which is toward the bottom of the league. Graham totaled 76.5 sacks over his career and 487 combined tackles through 206 regular-season games. He tallied 126 tackles for loss and 153 quarterback hits over his record-setting game total.

Graham not only brings the experience, but also the natural leadership experience to a franchise where he is adored.

While Smith is retired, the Eagles have seen Nolan Smith placed on the injured reserve, while Jalen Carter missed a good amount of time due to injury. Azeez Ojulari is also dealing with a knee injury.

Graham said that he would answer some questions on his "Brandon Graham Unlocked" podcast, which one would believe includes the thinking behind his decision to return.

While it was a Super Bowl-winning final season for Graham at the time, he tore his triceps which rendered him unable to play until the Super Bowl. He had 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 11 regular-season games before his injury last season.

