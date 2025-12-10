Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New England Patriots

Super Bowl champ suffers death of daughter years after losing younger child

Faulk's other daughter died in 2021

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl champion running back Kevin Faulk suffered a tragic death in his family for the second time.

The former New England Patriots and LSU star’s 30-year-old daughter, Tanasha Faulk, has died, according to an obituary in The Advocate. She is the second daughter of the former football player who has died. Kevione Faulk died in 2021 at the age of 19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kevin Faulk goes up against the Steelers

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field on Oct. 30, 2011. (Charles LeClaire/USPRESSWIRE)

"Being their mother brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn," her obituary read. "Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras.

"She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went."

BILLS LEGEND SEES SUPER BOWL PATH FOR TEAM AS KRYPTONITE IN CHIEFS MAY MISS OUT ON PLAYOFFS

Kevin Faulk vs the Saints

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) runs against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on Nov. 30, 2009. (Matt Stamey/USA TODAY Sports)

Tanasha Faulk, who died at a hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana, is survived by her three daughters. No official cause of death was listed but there was no sign of foul play, according to the outlet.

Kevin Faulk and his wife Latisha are middle school sweethearts. They also have a son, Kevin Faulk III.

The retired NFL player was drafted in the second round in 1999 by the New England Patriots. He played his entire 13-year career with the Patriots.

Kevin Faulk goes up against the 49ers

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk (33) tries to break free from the hold of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis (52) in the fourth quarter of the Patriots 30-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park in San Francisco on Oct. 5, 2008. (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He appeared in 161 games, ran for 3,607 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was on three of the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship teams alongside Tom Brady.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue