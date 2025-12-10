Super Bowl champ suffers death of daughter years after losing younger child

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl champion running back Kevin Faulk suffered a tragic death in his family for the second time.

The former New England Patriots and LSU star’s 30-year-old daughter, Tanasha Faulk, has died, according to an obituary in The Advocate. She is the second daughter of the former football player who has died. Kevione Faulk died in 2021 at the age of 19.

"Being their mother brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn," her obituary read. "Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras.

"She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went."

Tanasha Faulk, who died at a hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana, is survived by her three daughters. No official cause of death was listed but there was no sign of foul play, according to the outlet.

Kevin Faulk and his wife Latisha are middle school sweethearts. They also have a son, Kevin Faulk III.

The retired NFL player was drafted in the second round in 1999 by the New England Patriots. He played his entire 13-year career with the Patriots.

He appeared in 161 games, ran for 3,607 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was on three of the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship teams alongside Tom Brady.