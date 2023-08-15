Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl champ Sony Michel refutes report he died

Michel won 2 Super Bowl titles before he retired

Two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel may be retired from NFL, but he assured fans on Monday he is not dead.

A post on X alleged that Michel had died in a motorcycle accident in Florida, according to MassLive.com. The post was later deleted. The former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams made a post of his own to refute the report.

Sony Michel vs Eagles

Sony Michel, #26 of the New England Patriots, runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 17, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"Fake news," he wrote.

Michel, an Orlando, Florida, native, announced his retirement from the NFL late last month after five seasons in the league. He played for the Patriots, Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

In 65 career NFL games, he ran for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was also a standout running back at Georgia before he went pro. He ran for more than 1,000 yards twice with the Bulldogs. In his senior season, he racked up 16 touchdowns.

Sony Michel vs Texans

Sony Michel, #25 of the Los Angeles Rams, walks off of the field after to an NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Oct. 31, 2021 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Later Monday, it was revealed NFL running back Alex Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident in Florida. Officials said Collins struck a turning SUV and the impact caused him to go through the vehicle’s rear window. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins was 28.

Sony Michel vs Rams

Sony Michel, #25 of the Los Angeles Rams, looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality," Collins’ family said in a statement through the Seattle Seahawks. "We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.