Super Bowl champ Sony Michel refutes report he died

Two-time Super Bowl champion Sony Michel may be retired from NFL, but he assured fans on Monday he is not dead.

A post on X alleged that Michel had died in a motorcycle accident in Florida, according to MassLive.com. The post was later deleted. The former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams made a post of his own to refute the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Fake news," he wrote.

Michel, an Orlando, Florida, native, announced his retirement from the NFL late last month after five seasons in the league. He played for the Patriots, Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

ALEX COLLINS' DEATH SENDS SHOCKWAVES THROUGHOUT NFL WORLD: 'FOREVER MISSED'

In 65 career NFL games, he ran for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was also a standout running back at Georgia before he went pro. He ran for more than 1,000 yards twice with the Bulldogs. In his senior season, he racked up 16 touchdowns.

Later Monday, it was revealed NFL running back Alex Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident in Florida. Officials said Collins struck a turning SUV and the impact caused him to go through the vehicle’s rear window. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Collins was 28.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality," Collins’ family said in a statement through the Seattle Seahawks. "We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.