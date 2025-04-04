Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl champ LeSean McCoy gives Dak Prescott blunt warning after Joe Milton trade: 'Find a realtor'

The Cowboys acquired Milton this week in a trade with the Patriots

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Should Dak Prescott be concerned that Joe Milton is on the Cowboys roster? | The Facility Video

Should Dak Prescott be concerned that Joe Milton is on the Cowboys roster? | The Facility

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 5th-round pick to the New England Patriots for QB Joe Milton. Emmanuel Acho, James Jones, LeSean McCoy, and Chase Daniel ask whether Prescott should "look over his shoulder" now that Milton has joined the roster.

The Dallas Cowboys have filled Cooper Rush’s vacancy this week with the addition of former New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III, but one Super Bowl champion believes Milton’s arrival in Dallas could spell trouble for Dak Prescott. 

The Cowboys received Milton along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in a trade with the Patriots on Wednesday. The move came after veteran backup Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. 

Joe Milton runs

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Milton is expected to be a backup to Prescott, two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy said Thursday that the 25-year-old quarterback could edge out Prescott, depending on how he performs next season. 

"If Dak Prescott has a postseason like he’s always had going into that next year, right? Dak, find a realtor," McCoy said on FOX Sports’ "The Facility." 

"Because Joe Milton got talent, he can play … I’ve seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and they move on from them."

Dak Prescott walks off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

COWBOYS ACQUIRE QUARTERBACK JOE MILTON FROM PATRIOTS IN TRADE: REPORTS

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Milton spent his rookie season on New England's practice squad, playing behind rookie Drake Maye and backup Jacoby Brissett. 

He made his pro debut with the Patriots in the final game of the season against the Buffalo Bills, where he had 241 passing yards and one touchdown, and rushed for another score on the ground to lead New England to victory. 

Joe Milton in action

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) looks to pass the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the second half at Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The backup role has proven to be important in Dallas. Last season, Rush started eight games in place of an injured Prescott. He enters this season fresh off of signing a four-year, $240 million contract extension. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.