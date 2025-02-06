Super Bowl champ Ed McCaffrey a 'big believer' in safe gun ownership, gives advice on responsible handling

Ed McCaffrey won't be watching any of his kids in the Super Bowl as he did last year with son Christian, but he still made the trip to New Orleans for a special cause.

The three-time Super Bowl champion recently partnered with Colt to spread awareness about responsible gun ownership.

"I’m a component of firearm safety. If you’re going to exercise your right to own a firearm, you ought to do it safely and responsibly. That’s why I partnered with Colt," McCaffrey said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Clay Matthews, Fletcher Cox, Adam Vinatieri and Joe Thomas were nominated for Colt's Safety Impact Award, and Matthews won it. McCaffrey said it was "incredible" to be a part of the campaign with some NFL legends.

"So many players, even those that I’ve coached, own firearms," the former Denver Bronco said. "Colorado, big hunting state, big outdoors state. Access to different states is different. But everybody should train properly and know how to handle a firearm responsibly if they’re going to exercise their right to own them. I’m a big believer in them, and I think people may be surprised at how many people own firearms.

"They are a right to own. A lot of hunters own them. People own them for protection. Whatever your reasoning, if you’re going to own one, you have to learn how to operate them safely and responsibly. You owe it to yourself and friends and family. That’s why I’m really impressed with what Colt is doing. They’ve spent a lot of time and money to create awareness to allow gun owners and firearm owners to be safe and responsible."

Colt is also giving away $100,000 if there is a safety in the Super Bowl Sunday.

McCaffrey also has advice for those who own or want to own guns.

"Take a course on gun safety. I would recommend, if you’re a first-time owner of a firearm, take a course. … Don’t just listen to a couple of tips from your buddy. Take a course, be responsible," McCaffrey said.

He compared the process of learning responsible gun ownership to learning football at a young age.

"In football, I went to camps and clinics that taught me how to play the game," he said. "If you’re going to own a firearm, you need to go take a course and get your license and make sure you’re reading everything on how to properly operate a firearm."

