Super Bowl champ admits 'old-school mentality' would have kept him from Bill Belichick zingers during roast

Former New England Patriots defensive back Je’Rod Cherry tuned into the Tom Brady roast on Netflix over the weekend but said he didn’t think he could do what Julian Edelman did during the special.

Edelman, the former Patriots wide receiver, had a few zingers on Bill Belichick, which left the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach in stitches. Belichick, himself, even got up to the podium and fired off a few shots of his own toward his former players and Brady himself.

Cherry, who won three Super Bowl titles as a player under Belichick and as a teammate of Brady, appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and talked about the roast.

"I still have too much respect for [Belichick] from that coach-player dynamic to even go there and say the things that Julian said about him," Cherry said. "I couldn’t do it because it’s just too much respect, and maybe that’s because [of] old-school mentality, I’m not sure. But I don’t think he’d harbor any resentment because, at the end of the day, he signed up for it."

"And I will say this: He’s not the type of person [to say], ‘Well, I’m going to sign up for something and then hold it against you. So, no, I don’t think he’ll hold it against him. It’s just for me; I couldn’t do it. And believe me, there are plenty of times I would want to say something smart to Bill, but I’d keep my mouth shut."

Cherry played in the NFL from 1996 to 2004. He was a second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints and then played one season for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2000.

He spent the final four seasons of his career with the Patriots.

He had 131 total tackles in 127 career games.