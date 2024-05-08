Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Super Bowl champ admits 'old-school mentality' would have kept him from Bill Belichick zingers during roast

Edelman came after Belichick during Brady roast

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Super Bowl champ dishes on Tom Brady Netflix roast Video

Super Bowl champ dishes on Tom Brady Netflix roast

Former Patriots defensive back Je'Rod Cherry talks Julian Edelman's comments at the Tom Brady roast on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

Former New England Patriots defensive back Je’Rod Cherry tuned into the Tom Brady roast on Netflix over the weekend but said he didn’t think he could do what Julian Edelman did during the special.

Edelman, the former Patriots wide receiver, had a few zingers on Bill Belichick, which left the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach in stitches. Belichick, himself, even got up to the podium and fired off a few shots of his own toward his former players and Brady himself.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on stage

Tom Brady, left, and Bill Belichick speak onstage during "G.R.O.A.T. The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Cherry, who won three Super Bowl titles as a player under Belichick and as a teammate of Brady, appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and talked about the roast.

"I still have too much respect for [Belichick] from that coach-player dynamic to even go there and say the things that Julian said about him," Cherry said. "I couldn’t do it because it’s just too much respect, and maybe that’s because [of] old-school mentality, I’m not sure. But I don’t think he’d harbor any resentment because, at the end of the day, he signed up for it."

Je'Rod Cherry at the Super Bowl

Je'Rod Cherry (30) of the New England Patriots and Getty Images photographer Jed Jacobsohn pose for a photo during Super Bowl XXXVI Media Day on Jan. 29, 2002, at the Super Dome in New Orleans. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

"And I will say this: He’s not the type of person [to say], ‘Well, I’m going to sign up for something and then hold it against you. So, no, I don’t think he’ll hold it against him. It’s just for me; I couldn’t do it. And believe me, there are plenty of times I would want to say something smart to Bill, but I’d keep my mouth shut."

Cherry played in the NFL from 1996 to 2004. He was a second-round pick of the New Orleans Saints and then played one season for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2000.

He spent the final four seasons of his career with the Patriots.

Patriots players stand for the anthem

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12), Willie McGinest (55), Je'Rod Cherry (30), Dexter Reid (42) and Mike Vrabel (50) stand for the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 6, 2005. (Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

He had 131 total tackles in 127 career games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.