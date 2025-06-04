Storm assistant's alleged use of profanity toward former player prompts WNBA review: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Seattle Storm are facing scrutiny again after reports Wednesday indicated the WNBA has launched an investigation into the team’s coaching staff.

The team was previously the subject of a separate internal investigation in December.

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams reported Wednesday that sources said the league and league security have launched a probe into the team’s coaching staff. Williams later added a source said the investigation was linked to a former player.

According to Williams, the complaint accused an assistant coach of directing profanity at that unnamed player.

But Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports reported a source with direct knowledge called the inital reports "inaccurate."

Costabile reported that an allegation of a team assistant cursing at a former player after Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces was made, and the league reviewed the complaint.

The Seattle Storm directed inquiries to the league when reached for comment. The WNBA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Storm hired outside counsel last year to investigate allegations of bullying and harassment by the coaching staff. The probe concluded that there were no violations of workplace misconduct.

"I believe that the organization did the right thing," Storm coach Noelle Quinn said in February. "Throughout this entire process, the communication level was tremendously high. I felt supported in a lot of ways, and I know my staff felt supported as well. With anything like this, it is important to take the right steps, and our organization did that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.