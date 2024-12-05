WNBA star Jewell Loyd request trade from Storm after team's bullying probe ends: reports

Jewell Loyd, a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion, reportedly requested a trade from the Seattle Storm on Wednesday after the team closed its investigation into bullying allegations.

Loyd filed the complaint against Storm staff members alleging bullying and harassment, ESPN reported. The organization said an investigation could not yield any violations from Storm coaches.

"The Storm recently received internal allegations of potential workplace policy violations," the team told the outlet in a statement. "The organization retained an outside investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations. The investigation has been completed and there were no findings of policy violations or any discrimination, harassment, or bullying.

"To protect the integrity of the process, and to preserve confidentiality, we chose not to comment while the investigation was ongoing. The Storm will continue to provide a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect."

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the complaint in November.

The Storm selected Loyd with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 out of Notre Dame. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Year that season and quickly became one of the centerpieces for the team alongside Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

Loyd even emerged as one of the faces of the WNBA as a whole, appearing in a State Farm commercial during the 2024 season. She won championships with the Storm in 2018 and 2020 and emerged as the focal point of the team once Stewart left for the New York Liberty and Bird retired.

Last season, Loyd averaged 19.7 points and 3.6 assists per game. Any trade would be massive for the team that lands her.

The Storm have had four head coaches since 2015 – Jenny Boucek, Dan Hughes, Gary Kloppenburg and Noelle Quinn.

The bullying and harassment allegations stemmed from points in the 2024 season with Quinn at the helm, according to the Sun-Times. Quinn is still the head coach going into the 2025 season.