Steve Spurrier: I don't think Nick Saban told any lies

Like most who love college football, Steve Spurrier felt compelled to weigh in on the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama.

"I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban," Spurrier told DawgNation. "Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?"

As you know, Saban more or less accused Fisher of cheating. Saban being the coach at Alabama and Fisher at Texas A&M made things, well, awkward. Especially after Fisher fired back.

But Spurrier, the former coach at Florida and South Carolina, said he doesn’t understand why Fisher was so upset.

"I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about," Spurrier added. "Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now. He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there."

Spurrier recently sung the praises of Saban and Alabama football, before any of the current drama.

"I’m here to say they’re the best, not because they win the most — of course, that’s part of it too — but they do it the right way," Spurrier told AL.com. "They play hard. They play clean. They don’t try to hurt their opponents. They don’t give the interception chains.

"They don’t do all that other stuff that other teams like to do now, it seems like. But they play the game the way it should be played. If you beat them, you have to earn it. And that’s the way it should be."