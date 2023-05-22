Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Steve-O lets former UFC fighter knock him unconscious in wild scene

Michael Bisping, who once owned the middleweight belt, choked Steve-O out

By Scott Thompson
"Jackass" star Steve-O has never been one to back down from a challenge, which includes a chokehold by a former UFC champion

Michael Bisping, who is now an analyst for the combat sport, stepped back into the octagon at UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas on Saturday for a challenge Steve-O and YouTube star Stevewilldoit decided they wanted to partake in. 

Joined by current middleweight fighter Marvin Vettori, the UFC fighters’ goal was to make Steve-O and Stevewilldoit tap with a chokehold. While Bisping and Vettori are both retired from the sport, they were game for a little fun. 

Michael Bisping smiles

Michael Bisping anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Bisping, 44, stood behind Steve-O and put him in a rear naked choke. Vettori did the same to Stevewilldoit.

While we can’t see whether Steve tapped out or not, Steve-O let Bisping take him all the way to the canvas, as he knocked him out unconscious. 

It appeared to take about 11 seconds before Bisping was able to put Steve-O out, but he quickly got him back.

"You crazy bastard. Are you OK?" Bisping asked Steve-O on the canvas. 

Michael Bisping points

Michael Bisping is seen on stage during a Q&amp;A session prior to the UFC 286 ceremonial weigh-in at The O2 Arena on March 17, 2023 in London, England.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

While it may have been a bit of a scary moment for Bisping, as he kept tapping Steve-O to make sure he awoke, the professional stuntman has been through much worse as the "Jackass" franchise has shown. 

Bisping enjoyed a successful career in UFC, going 30-9 over his 39 matches with 18 knockouts, two victories by submission and 10 by decision. He held the UFC middleweight belt until Georges St-Pierre put him into submission with a rear naked choke (what a coincidence) on Nov. 4, 2017. 

Steve-O smiles

Steve-O is seen on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images)

Bisping’s last fight was in Shanghai against Kelvin Gastelum, who knocked him out on Nov. 25, 2017. 

