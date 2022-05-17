Steve Aoki throws all-time bad first pitch ahead of Red Sox game: 'I'm gonna stick to throwing cakes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Music DJ Steve Aoki had a rough first pitch on Monday night ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros.

Aoki sailed the pitch over Matt Barnes' head, and the ball appeared to hit the netting behind the backstop.

MLB fans immediately ranked the Aoki throw as one of the worst first pitches of all time, topping 50 Cent’s throw at Citi Field and a Chicago White Sox staffer who nailed a cameraman on a first pitch.

In 2015, Aoki threw a cupcake and a baseball as his first pitch before a Los Angeles Dodgers game. The cupcake was a little to the right of the plate and the baseball was a one-hopper to the catcher.

Aoki was a good sport about the whole ordeal.

Boston would go on to win the game 6-3.

Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story each had home runs for the Red Sox. Boston fans were screaming "re-sign Xander" during the game as the shortstop is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

"Yeah, I heard it," Bogaerts said. "I just told myself, I said, ‘Listen here, brother, don’t strike out. Put it in play, see what happens. Just don’t strike out.'"

Story’s homer tied it in the seventh inning and Bogaerts hit a homer in the eighth.

"That was probably one of our biggest swings of the season. Just getting us back in the game with one swing was better than trying to get a couple of guys on and seeing what happens," Bogaerts added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.