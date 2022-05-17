Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Steve Aoki throws all-time bad first pitch ahead of Red Sox game: 'I'm gonna stick to throwing cakes'

Aoki was a good sport about the whole ordeal

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Music DJ Steve Aoki had a rough first pitch on Monday night ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros.

Aoki sailed the pitch over Matt Barnes' head, and the ball appeared to hit the netting behind the backstop.

DJ Steve Aoki reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox-Houston Astros game on May 16, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

DJ Steve Aoki reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the Red Sox-Houston Astros game on May 16, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

MLB fans immediately ranked the Aoki throw as one of the worst first pitches of all time, topping 50 Cent’s throw at Citi Field and a Chicago White Sox staffer who nailed a cameraman on a first pitch.

In 2015, Aoki threw a cupcake and a baseball as his first pitch before a Los Angeles Dodgers game. The cupcake was a little to the right of the plate and the baseball was a one-hopper to the catcher.

Aoki was a good sport about the whole ordeal.

DJ Steve Aoki poses with Matt Barnes of the Red Sox after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros game on May 16, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

DJ Steve Aoki poses with Matt Barnes of the Red Sox after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the Houston Astros game on May 16, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Boston would go on to win the game 6-3.

Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story each had home runs for the Red Sox. Boston fans were screaming "re-sign Xander" during the game as the shortstop is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

"Yeah, I heard it," Bogaerts said. "I just told myself, I said, ‘Listen here, brother, don’t strike out. Put it in play, see what happens. Just don’t strike out.'"

DJ Steve Aoki poses for a selfie with Red Sox mascots Tessie and Wally before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch on May 16, 2022 at Fenway Park.

DJ Steve Aoki poses for a selfie with Red Sox mascots Tessie and Wally before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch on May 16, 2022 at Fenway Park. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Story’s homer tied it in the seventh inning and Bogaerts hit a homer in the eighth.

"That was probably one of our biggest swings of the season. Just getting us back in the game with one swing was better than trying to get a couple of guys on and seeing what happens," Bogaerts added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

