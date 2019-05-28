Chicago White Sox staffer throws worst (or maybe best) first pitch ever

One of the worst ceremonial first pitches of all time involved an Employee of the Month and an unsuspecting cameraman, and it quickly went viral.

Prior to Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, the Chicago club invited one of its workers to try her arm at throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. The invitation was to commemorate the five-year anniversary of yet another memorably bad first pitch -- this one by rapper 50 Cent at a New York Mets game.

The right-handed hurler proved to be quite successful in topping (bottoming?) 50 Cent's effort as the ball veered right into a cameraman recording the vital moment on the field and hit him in the hand.

The pitch wasn't seen by many fans in person due to an anticipated storm in Chicago but the viral video spawned many memes and side-by-sides of the rapper and the baseball employee competing for the worst pitch title.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with the White Sox and Royals tied at 1. Chicago won the completed game 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth by Yolmer Sanchez.