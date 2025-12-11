Steelers star in hospital after experiencing lung discomfort

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt was hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lung, the team announced Thursday.

Watt, 31, will not practice Thursday, and his status for the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday is in question. The team said head coach Mike Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.

Watt has played every game this season for the Steelers, and losing him for any amount of time would be a big blow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Steelers, who moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with their 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, are 7-6 and battling for a spot in the playoffs. The 31-year-old is a major part of the team’s defense.

In 13 games this season, Watt has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and has 53 total tackles. The former Wisconsin star has made the Pro Bowl each of the last seven seasons.

BENGALS' JOE BURROW THROWS NFL FUTURE INTO FLUX WITH CONCERNING COMMENTS

Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 22.5 sacks. The four-time first-team All-Pro has been runner-up for the award in two other seasons.

In his career, Watt has recorded 115 sacks and 36 forced fumbles in 134 games and is constantly around the quarterback.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins, who have won their last four games, are also in the hunt for a playoff spot. They are 6-7 on the season after a slow start and have their eyes on snagging a wild card spot, as they cannot mathematically catch the New England Patriots (11-2) to win the AFC East.

The Steelers and Dolphins will play in the pivotal AFC matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.