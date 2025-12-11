Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers star in hospital after experiencing lung discomfort

TJ Watt's availability for the team's game vs the Dolphins is in question

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Steelers ‘didn’t silence critics’ with win, Reckless for Phillip Rivers to play for the Colts? | FTF Video

Steelers ‘didn’t silence critics’ with win, Reckless for Phillip Rivers to play for the Colts? | FTF

Phillip Rivers at 44-years-old was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to their practice squad. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this is a mistake, and if the Pittsburgh Steelers silenced their critics with a win over the Baltimo...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt was hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lung, the team announced Thursday.

Watt, 31, will not practice Thursday, and his status for the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday is in question. The team said head coach Mike Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time. 

Watt has played every game this season for the Steelers, and losing him for any amount of time would be a big blow. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TJ Watt looks on

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) stands on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21, 2025. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

The Steelers, who moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with their 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, are 7-6 and battling for a spot in the playoffs. The 31-year-old is a major part of the team’s defense. 

In 13 games this season, Watt has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and has 53 total tackles. The former Wisconsin star has made the Pro Bowl each of the last seven seasons.

BENGALS' JOE BURROW THROWS NFL FUTURE INTO FLUX WITH CONCERNING COMMENTS

TJ Watt celebrates with the football

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ. Watt (90) celebrates during the NFL football game between Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 22.5 sacks. The four-time first-team All-Pro has been runner-up for the award in two other seasons. 

In his career, Watt has recorded 115 sacks and 36 forced fumbles in 134 games and is constantly around the quarterback. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

The Dolphins, who have won their last four games, are also in the hunt for a playoff spot. They are 6-7 on the season after a slow start and have their eyes on snagging a wild card spot, as they cannot mathematically catch the New England Patriots (11-2) to win the AFC East. 

The Steelers and Dolphins will play in the pivotal AFC matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue