Steelers safety DeShon Elliott tells NFL to 'count your f---- days' after uniform fine

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is not happy about the recent fine he got from the NFL, and he let everyone know.

Elliott told the league to "count your f---- days" in an Instagram Stories post that showed a memo from the NFL informing him that he was being fined.

The NFL appeared to discipline Elliott for wearing an "unapproved black towel," which was the verbiage used in the picture of the memo he posted on social media.

"Count your f---- days… Y'all worried about the wrong things," Elliott captioned the post. "Let's fix things that actually mean something." Elliott also tagged the NFL and the NFL Players' Association.

According to the NFL Rulebook, Rule 5, Section 4, Article 6 Item (5) states that towels are allowed on the playing field, though they need to be licensed and approved by the league. They also need to only be white, which was the obvious indicator behind the fine to Elliott.

"Towels, provided they are white only, licensed towels approved by the League office for use on the playing field," the rulebook states. "Players are prohibited from adding personal messages, logos, names, symbols, or illustrations. A player may wear no more than one towel. Players are prohibited from discarding on the playing field any loose towels or other materials used for wiping hands and the football. Streamers or ribbons, regardless of length, hanging from any part of the uniform are prohibited."

The message from the league to Elliott said that the fine was $5,797. He is allowed to appeal the fine.

If Elliott chooses not to appeal the fine, the amount will be taken out of his next game check.

Elliott, 28, signed a two-year extension worth $12.5 million this past offseason to remain in Pittsburgh. He did well last season in a stellar group, as he was second in tackles with 108.

During the Steelers' 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, Elliott came away with an interception of Carson Wentz as well as a forced fumble and six tackles.

