Steelers player makes it clear he wants Aaron Rodgers to stay away from Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers’ impending departure from the New York Jets has his future in the NFL up in the air.

Rodgers played his best football down the stretch of the 2024 season, but New York only won five games as he returned from a torn Achilles injury. FOX Sports reported on Sunday the Jets told Rodgers they would move on from him – whether it is a trade or an outright cut.

There would only be a few teams where Rodgers could realistically go and start. The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the handful of teams that will have a decision to make with their quarterback situation – do they bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields or do they turn their attention to the free-agent market and go after someone like Rodgers?

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made clear he does not want Rodgers in black and gold.

Elliott responded to an Instagram post that said Rodgers was a betting favorite to land in Pittsburgh.

"Leave his a-- at the retirement home," he wrote before apparently deleting it.

The NFL world made sure to screenshot the remark before it went away.

Rodgers has yet to say one way or the other that he will play one more season. He will turn 42 next December.

The 10-time Pro Bowler had 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in his lone full season with the Jets.

He has not thrown for at least 4,000 yards since the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers.