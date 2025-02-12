Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Steelers player makes it clear he wants Aaron Rodgers to stay away from Pittsburgh

Rodgers and the Jets were 5-12 in 2024

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Where will Aaron Rodgers go after leaving the Jets? | Breakfast Ball Video

Where will Aaron Rodgers go after leaving the Jets? | Breakfast Ball

Aaron Rodgers was informed by the New York Jets that he will not return to the team in 2025. Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, and Greg Jennings discuss possible options for Rodgers next season, including the San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers’ impending departure from the New York Jets has his future in the NFL up in the air.

Rodgers played his best football down the stretch of the 2024 season, but New York only won five games as he returned from a torn Achilles injury. FOX Sports reported on Sunday the Jets told Rodgers they would move on from him – whether it is a trade or an outright cut.

Aaron Rodgers throws

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

There would only be a few teams where Rodgers could realistically go and start. The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the handful of teams that will have a decision to make with their quarterback situation – do they bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields or do they turn their attention to the free-agent market and go after someone like Rodgers?

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made clear he does not want Rodgers in black and gold.

DeShon Elliott on the field

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott, #25, reacts as he take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Nov. 17, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Elliott responded to an Instagram post that said Rodgers was a betting favorite to land in Pittsburgh.

"Leave his a-- at the retirement home," he wrote before apparently deleting it.

The NFL world made sure to screenshot the remark before it went away.

Rodgers has yet to say one way or the other that he will play one more season. He will turn 42 next December.

The 10-time Pro Bowler had 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in his lone full season with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers spins football on fingers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, spins the ball on his finger during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

He has not thrown for at least 4,000 yards since the 2021 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.