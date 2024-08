After a quarterback battle, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Russell Wilson will be the team's Week 1 starter under center.

The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal this offseason after a failed two-year stint in Denver with the Broncos.

However, roughly a week later, they acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears, who had the rights to Caleb Williams with the first pick.

It was widely assumed that Wilson would be the starter, but head coach Mike Tomlin waited until well after the team's final preseason game to officially name a starter.

With the Broncos, Wilson went 11-19 as a starter while completing 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Wilson improved in his second season with the Broncos, going from 16 to 26 touchdowns, and going from a 4-11 record to going 7-8. However, the blockbuster trade they made to get him two years ago didn't look like it was panning out as they had expected.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, while Fields was the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last week, Fields spoke to reporters and was confident he had what it took to be named the starter.

"I think I've shown what I can do," Fields told reporters Thursday. "I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day. But, at the end of the day, it's not up to me. I mean, I'm just going to come in here every day, each and every day, the same person, being a leader for this team and work my butt off, and everything else will be handled."

However, it's apparent Wilson's performance, and veteran presence, was enough to hold off Fields.

There is plenty of speculation, though, that Fields could take over sooner rather than later if Wilson doesn't provide what the Steelers hope he can be.

