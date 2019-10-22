Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph says he has no memory of hit that landed him in hospital

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had his bell rung on a brutal hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas a few weeks ago in a game between the two teams.

Rudolph suffered a concussion on the hit and had to be removed from the game. Adding to the scary element, trainers were forced to remove his facemask as they took him off the field. However, Rudolph told reporters Monday that he doesn’t quite remember what happened.

“I did not remember the play at all,” Rudolph said, according to ESPN. “Everything before the play and after the play. It was weird. I had to go back and ask the coach, what was the play call because for some reason, just that play was kind of blank. But everything before and after was clear as day.”

Rudolph also cracked a joke about the controversy surrounding the medical cart not working in his time of need.

“When I was on the ground, they made me move my arms and legs and made sure I didn't have any type of spinal cord injury. I guess there were plenty of memes about the cart not working," he said. "I wouldn't have needed to be in the cart because I passed all of the tests on the ground. I would've walked, regardless of whether the cart was operational or not.”

Rudolph called the hit a “weird deal.”

“It was a sweet spot, shut me out black. Probably been hit like that many times and that's never happened. It was a weird deal,” he said.

Rudolph was briefly hospitalized because of the hit. Devin Hodges filled in for him during the Steelers' win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.

It’s unclear whether Rudolph will be able to return for their Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins.